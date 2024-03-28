Spring Has Sprung! (or Has It?)

Spring is here, but like many of us, has gone on spring break! It will return and bring glorious spring flowers with it, thanks to all the rain!

Speaking of flowers, the Garden Clean-up at The Dole is nearing. If you’d like to be a part of the beautification of the grounds of this historic gem, please contact the Countryside Garden Club of Crystal Lake or The Dole.

It will be a morning of connecting with like-minded people who are interested in re-establishing the gorgeous gardens for all to enjoy, along with music, conversation, storytelling, coffee & donuts, and of course clean-up of the flower beds.

If you are a troop leader of Scouts interested in earning badges…you are more than welcome to earn them at The Dole! Any other organizations interested in joining in on the fun? The answer is an astounding YES! You are more than welcome!

When: Saturday, April 20th

Time: 9:00 - 11:30 a.m.

What to bring: Garden gloves, hand pruners, small rakes, and hand-held tools

Provided: Coffee & juices, donuts & pastries

A Monarch Butterfly Waystation is also in the plan; if you have a water feature, such as a bird bath or water fountain, that you no longer want or need, The Dole would be happy to provide a new home for it!

The Countryside Garden Club of Crystal Lake was established in 1949 and is a member of the Garden Clubs of Illinois. 2024 marks their 75th Anniversary.

Sue Norton, a longtime dedicated member, is spearheading the clean-up efforts and beautification plan at The Dole. Please reach out to her through their website or Facebook page. You can also contact The Dole at 815.455.8000.

Please let them know you are planning to participate so they can plan properly for food and beverages. Thank you in advance!

www.thedole.org/events

www.countrysidegardenclub.org

http://facebook.com/groups/325834079677423

401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake 60014

