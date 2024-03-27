Register Now for the New Directions Annual Charity Golf Outing Supporting Addiction Recovery Services

Calling all golf enthusiasts and supporters of addiction recovery services! It’s time to dust off your clubs and tee up for a day of camaraderie and compassion at the upcoming charity golf outing hosted by New Directions Addiction Recovery Services.

Scheduled for May 20, 2024 at the beautiful Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills, this event promises not only a day of recreation, fun, and excitement, but also an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those battling substance use issues in our community.

This charity golf outing serves as a vital fundraiser for New Directions, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive addiction recovery services to individuals and families in need in and around McHenry County, IL. By participating in this event, you’ll be supporting crucial programs that offer hope, healing, and support to those on the path to recovery.

Registration for the charity golf outing is now open, and spots are filling up fast. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a novice golfer, this event is open to players of all skill levels.

Various sponsorship packages are also available! Gather your friends, family, or colleagues and form a team, or sign up as an individual player and make new connections on the course.

In addition to a day of golfing fun, participants can look forward to exciting contests, raffle prizes, and opportunities to network with fellow supporters of addiction recovery. With the support of local businesses and sponsors, this event promises to be a memorable and impactful experience for all involved.

Don’t miss out on this chance to tee up for a worthy cause. Registration is now open at: https://ndars.kindful.com/e/ndars-annual-golf-outing-2024 .

For more information about New Directions, please contact or visit:

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services

14411 Kishwaukee Valley

Woodstock, IL 60098

Phone: 779-220-0336

Email: info@ndars.org

www.ndars.org

