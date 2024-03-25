Join the VAC of McHenry County for Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day on March 29th!

Friday, March 29, is National Vietnam War Veterans Day and Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day. To celebrate and to honor those who fought in the Vietnam War, a ceremony and continental breakfast are being held for the public from 8:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the McHenry County Administration Building, located at 667 Ware Road in Woodstock.

“This terrific event will be hosted by the VFW and American Legion Posts in Woodstock, along with the Marine Corp League,” explained Mike Iwanicki, Superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County. “I’ll be there as well, representing the VAC, with an information table so I can discuss the services we provide to veterans and answer any questions our guests have. Throughout the state, additional programs will be held in the afternoon at various VFW and American Legion Posts to honor our Vietnam Veterans.”

This is the first year for this event; it will be both ceremonial and informational in nature, with an opportunity to meet other veterans and learn more about eligibility for the many services the VAC provides to veterans from all wars.

“The ceremony will be held outdoors (or indoors if we have inclement weather) by the War Memorial in front of the McHenry County Administration Building,” added Iwanicki. “We will recognize those from McHenry County who fought and died in Vietnam; their names are all inscribed on the Memorial.”

Those interested in attending the ceremony and breakfast on Friday, March 29th are asked to RSVP at (815) 527-1891, either by text or voice.

For more information about the ceremony or the Veterans Assistance Commission and the services it provides, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022