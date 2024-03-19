Revolutionizing Neuropathy Treatment: Dr. Alan Barthen's Award-Winning Approach

Dr. Alan Barthen, D.C., has been honored by The International Neuropathy Association as one of the leading neuropathy treatment physicians in the country. This recognition came after Dr. Barthen completed advanced training at the NEUROMed Peripheral Neuropathy training facilities in Jupiter, Florida. The award was presented by Dr. Eric Kaplan, Co-Chairman of the I.N.A., highlighting Dr. Barthen’s commitment to excellence in treating this complex condition.

Neuropathy, or peripheral neuropathy, is a medical condition characterized by damage to the peripheral nerves. These nerves are responsible for sending signals between the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body. Symptoms can include leg and foot pain, knee discomfort, sensations of burning, numbness, and tingling, and issues with balance and coordination. This condition can significantly impact quality of life, leading to pain and mobility challenges.

Traditionally, neuropathy has been treated with medications such as Lyrica, Cymbalta, and Neurontin. However, these treatments often come with unsatisfactory results and a range of side effects. Advances in medical technology and natural care options are providing new hope for those suffering from neuropathy. Research indicates that individuals with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing neuropathy, making effective treatment options even more critical.

Dr. Barthen’s practice, located in Cary, Illinois, offers the latest and most cost-effective treatments for neuropathy. By utilizing state-of-the-art facilities and treatments, Dr. Barthen aims to provide relief for the patients who qualify for care, helping them avoid traditional medications and unnecessary procedures. His approach has proven effective for up to 87% of his patients, offering gentle and safe relief from the symptoms of neuropathy.

For those seeking alternatives to conventional neuropathy treatments, Dr. Barthen is now accepting new patients. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the office for a priority appointment and a free consultation, embracing the opportunity for improved health and well-being.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Alan Barthen, D.C.

Cary Physical Medicine

395 Cary Algonquin Rd. Suite C

Cary, IL 60013

Ph: 847-639-0010

www.caryphysicalmedicine.com