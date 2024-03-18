RCSA Offers OnStage Workshops and New Season of Adult Classes

Enrollment is still open for two OnStage summer productions! Students ages 7 - 13, get ready for our summer camp production of Moana Jr., a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film. Enrollment ends June 4, 2024, with performances on July 25 - 27, 2024.

Everyone’s buzzing about RCSA’s musical Mean Girls: High School Version for students ages 14 -18, based on the film Mean Girls written by Tina Fey. Enrollment ends May 28, 2024, with performances July 12 - 21, 2024.

RCSA offers adult classes for students 18+. Free your body with returning instructor Tasha Guevara for Movement Matters, Wednesdays, May 1 - May 22 from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Through movement, participants will deepen their connection to their body, develop presence, and explore the combination of physical movement and character.

Join filmmaker and director David Bradburn for Scripts for the Screens: Adult Screenwriting, Wednesdays, May 1 – May 22 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. Students will focus on getting their pen moving through writing exercises, free writing, and feedback.

Learn the Basics of Improv Tuesdays, April 30 - May 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with GreenRoom Improv regular Miram Naponelli. Hone your skills and build your confidence on stage with this four-week class that will take students through the fundamental tools and skills of improvisational comedy.

Join our resident music director James Mablin for Musical Theatre Bootcamp on Thursdays, May 2 - 23 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. for a crash course in Musical Theatre! James has been on the faculty at the Yale School of Drama and Auburn University, as well as being the head of the music department at Stagedoor Manor, the Performing Arts Training Center in upstate New York.

Enrollment for Spring 2024 classes ends April 26, 2024. Learn more at rauecenter.org/education . Financial Aid and Scholarships are available.

