Why Annuities May Not Be Your Investment Home Run!

Annuities are often marketed as a safe and reliable way to generate income in retirement. However, despite their appeal, here are a few reasons they might not be the best fit for everyone.

Fees: Annuities can come with various fees, including sales commissions, surrender charges if you withdraw money early, and annual administrative fees. These fees can significantly eat into your potential returns, especially compared to lower-cost traditional investment options.

Limited Flexibility: Unlike traditional investments, annuities typically lock your money up for a specific period. This can be problematic if you need access to your funds unexpectedly due to emergencies or changing financial needs.

Inheritance Concerns: Depending on the annuity type, beneficiaries may not receive the full value of your investment upon your passing, potentially leaving them with less than you intended.

Consulting a financial advisor that operates in a fiduciary capacity can help you understand your options and choose investments that align with your risk tolerance and financial goals.

Remember, annuities are complex financial products. Conducting thorough research, understanding the fees, and exploring alternative options before making a decision are crucial for ensuring your investment choices support your long-term financial well-being.

Hendricks Wealth & Estate Management will be speaking in greater depth about this topic during a FREE “Don’t Do Dumb” webinar on March 27, 2024 starting at 5:30 p.m. CST. Plus, someone in attendance will win 2 tickets to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field!

To reserve your spot or learn about future “Don’t Do Dumb” financial sessions, visit www.jghfs.com/events . Questions? Call us at 847-428-3997.

