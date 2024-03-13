Essential Guide to Safely Transporting E-Bikes: Tips and Equipment Recommendations

Transporting an e-bike safely involves a bit more consideration than a traditional bicycle, given its increased weight and complexity. As e-bikes typically weigh around 60 pounds, double the average of regular bikes, choosing the right car-mounted bike rack is crucial. Not all racks are created equal, and many are only rated for the lighter weight of standard bicycles. A rack where bikes hang by the frame are unsuitable for e-bikes; instead, opt for those with wheel cradles to ensure the bikes are supported properly.

Incorporating a secondary safety strap, such as a ratchet strap, can provide extra security and peace of mind during transport. This is essential in preventing any accidental slips or shifts that could lead to damage.

E-bike owners must also be vigilant about the bike’s cables and hydraulic lines, especially when folding the bike. Incorrect folding can lead to crimped or kinked lines, which could affect the bike’s performance or require repairs.

Another critical step is to remove the battery before transportation if it’s detachable. Storing the battery inside the vehicle not only reduces the risk of damage in the event of a rear-end collision, but also lightens the bike, making it easier to manage during loading and unloading.

When placing an e-bike into a vehicle bed or van, it’s often simpler to load the rear wheel first. This technique can make the process more manageable, particularly for heavier e-bikes.

For those seeking a hassle-free solution, consider the Jack Rack from Becky’s Bikes. The Jack Rack is a hitch-mount e-bike rack featuring a pull-out ramp for effortless loading and unloading. Designed to accommodate both fat and regular-sized tires, and rated for up to 70 lbs per bike, the Jack Rack can carry two bikes securely and conveniently, representing an ideal choice for e-bike enthusiasts looking to safely transport their rides.

For more information, please contact:

Becky’s Bikes

8404 Railroad St #1

Crystal Lake, IL 60012

(815) 459-4990

beckysebikes@gmail.com

beckysbikes.com

Becky's Bikes Sponsored Logo (rtctech)