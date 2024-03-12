Beautiful Gardens, Spring Clean-Up at The Dole Mansion

The Lakeside Legacy Foundation, more commonly known as The Dole, and the civic beautification committee of The Countryside Garden Club in Crystal Lake, are planning to make a truly positive impact in the community by working together to beautify the gardens on the grounds of The Dole Mansion.

Throughout time, many people have donated and added plants to these gardens, and we look to expand on this by creating a spreadsheet and mapping all the currently growing plants in the gardens. This will allow us to determine what plants bloom during which seasons; which plants are butterfly host plants and/or pollinator friendly; as well as identify plants that are needed and are on our wish list to be added with the help of donations.

There will be a Spring Clean-up on Saturday, April 20th (time TBA), along with an initiative to create a Monarch Waystation, demonstrating our strong commitment to environmental conservation. It is hoped that this ongoing project will not only enhance the gardens by bringing a sense of history to the beautiful gardens the Dole family created, but also foster a sense of community among volunteers.

Additionally, we are reaching out to students and various youth organizations to involve the younger generation in such a meaningful project.

The Lakeside Legacy Foundation and The Countryside Garden Club are dedicated to creating a beautiful and sustainable space for the Crystal Lake community to enjoy!

For more information about volunteering and working in the gardens, please contact The Countryside Garden Club through their website at: Countryside Garden Club .

Remember to save the date for the spring clean-up on Saturday, April 20th!

For more information, please visit www.thedole.org/events .

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

