Raue Center For The Arts Offers Terrific Music Concerts in March!

Soundtracks of a Generation will perform An Irish Heartbeat: The Music of Van Morrison, on Saturday, March 16 at 8:00 p.m. This energetic tribute explores the eclectic journey of Van Morrison’s musical career, featuring award-winning singer/songwriter Derrick Procell.

Equal parts blue-eyed soul shouter and wild-eyed poet-sorcerer, Van Morrison is among popular music’s true innovators, a restless seeker whose incantatory vocals and alchemical fusion of R&B, Jazz, Blues, and Celtic Folk music produced what is regarded as perhaps the most spiritually transcendent body of work in the Rock & Roll canon, with iconic songs such as “Gloria,” “Brown-Eyed Girl,” and “Moondance.”

Derrick Procell performs his last evening as Raue Center’s 2023-24 season artist-in-residence on Thursday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. His final date is a big party with special guests! Don’t miss Derrick and Friends in our intimate on-stage lounge setting with bar and dance floor. This will be a very special night of music and dancing with this award-winning singer-songwriter and #1 Billboard recording artist.

JJ Smith and his band return to Crystal Lake on March 30 at 7:00 p.m. after receiving first prize in Raue Center’s Battle Of The Bands in 2023. An emerging artist from Chicago, Smith’s songs offer a modern spin on the Rock and Folk movements of the 60s and70s. With a dynamic and powerful range, Smith’s vocal stylings bring the likes of Robert Plant and Jeff Buckley to mind, while his intricate guitar work evokes that of Nick Drake and Jimmy Page. Joining him is fellow Chicago artist Jake Racina, whose Jazz-infused, story-driven songs evoke a unique and forlorn sense of timelessness.

