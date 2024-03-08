HVAC Red Flags That May Signal Trouble

Catching problems early with your home’s heating equipment can avert costly disasters. Addressing any red flags as they pop up with your heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) system can keep your equipment working well all year long.

What to watch out for? Any unusual odors or noises shouldn’t be ignored, according to Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, a full-service HVAC company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Not all noises indicate impending problems, he explains. Humming and soft whirring sounds usually signify normal functioning machinery, while clanking, loud, or noisy sounds need to be investigated.

“When fan blades hit something, they make a noisy clanging sound,” says Eppers. “If something sounds bad, the best thing to do is turn off your unit and call for professional service. Letting the problem continue can worsen the damage, resulting in a bigger repair.”

Odd smells may be another red flag warranting attention. When turning on your furnace for the first time of the season, a mild burning dust smell may just indicate normal system re-activation. However, anything long-lasting and unusual could point to a malfunction or safety hazard.

Musty odors may signal mold growth in the ductwork. Burning, metallic smells could indicate heat-damaged components, such as burning plastic or wires. Deadly natural gas leaks emit a rotten egg smell, which should be immediately addressed by evacuating the area and calling 911.

To avoid serious red flags before they occur, Eppers recommends seasonal furnace and spring air-conditioning inspections. This hour-long service call includes cleaning the units and inspecting them for problems. There’s still time to schedule a professional heating system inspection, which can be performed while the unit is running.

Eppers also reminds homeowners to change their furnace filters regularly, which helps keep routine odors down and the air cleaner.

