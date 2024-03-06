Benefits of Yoga for Seniors

The ancient practice of yoga can offer older adults and seniors a variety of physical and health benefits. Here are three reasons older adults should make it a part of their regular exercise or relaxation routine:

1. Helps reduce anxiety and boosts one’s mood

According to AARP, yoga’s combination of breathing, meditation, and movement induces the relaxation response, an alpha state between awake and asleep that helps modulate the way the body responds to stress. The body is hardwired to respond to stress with a surge of activity, often referred to as the “fight-or-flight” response. This can mean an increased heart rate, faster breathing, and muscle tension. But yoga can counteract the negative effects of stress. How? Deep breathing exercises and slow controlled movements help to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, often referred to as the “rest and digest” response.

2. Protects joints and improves muscle tone

Practicing yoga regularly can help lubricate joints, staving off debilitating disorders like carpal tunnel syndrome and arthritis. And prioritizing joint health is crucial as people age to safeguard their independence and daily living activities.

Additionally, regular yoga practice can improve muscle tone, making daily activities easier to perform and fostering independence.

3. Improves strength and balance

Yoga’s slow, measured movements and strengthening poses can help individuals achieve better balance and help prevent falls as they age. The latter is especially important, as falls are the leading cause of injury among older adults. Every 11 seconds, an older adult visits the emergency room for treatment related to a fall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By incorporating yoga into your routine, you are investing in your future mobility and independence.

For more information, or assistance with finding an appropriate yoga class or other exercise classes, please contact:

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/

Elderwerks logo