Williams Street Repertory is Gearing Up for a New Season of Great Live Theatre Close to Home!

People are raving about Native Gardens, a lively comedy running now through March 16th at Raue Center For The Arts. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and his pregnant wife Tania, a doctoral candidate, are excited to move into their new home. It seems to offer everything they’d dreamed of: a nice neighborhood, plenty of bedrooms for their growing family, outdoor space, and friendly neighbors. When Pablo and Tania decide to upgrade the eyesore chain link fence in their backyard, neighbors Virginia and Frank couldn’t be happier…until a disagreement over a property line quickly spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class, and privilege in this heartfelt and raucous comedy by award-winning playwright Karen Zacarias.

Directed by Michele Vazquez, the cast includes David Rice*, Michael Lomenick, Shannon Mayhall, Peter Briceño Gertas, Jazmine Tamayo, Amy Delgado, Michael J. Santos, and Kelli Walker.

*Appearing courtesy of Actor’s Equity Association.

Tickets start at $39.50 (RaueNow members: $27.65). Become a member and get early access, reduced fees, and easy exchanges, and save 30% on tickets! Learn more at rauecenter.org . For tickets, please visit wsrep.org.

Williams Street Repertory will hold auditions for its fall production of the Tony-winning musical Bandstand from March 4 - 8, 2024. Equity and non-equity performers are encouraged to attend. For more information, please visit wsrep.org/work-with-us.

Next in the season is the comedy An Act of God, by David Javerbaum, running August 2 – August 25, 2024. Based on a satirical book and Twitter account, An Act of God is a 90-minute conversation in which God will reveal the mysteries of the Bible and answer some of the greatest existential questions that plague mankind.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

