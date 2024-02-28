The Other Side Expands Community Outreach for Addiction Recovery

The new management team for The Other Side sober bar and cafe in Crystal Lake is excited to announce a renewed commitment to community outreach and innovative support groups.

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services, which owns and manages The Other Side, is thrilled to welcome Hank Besant, who is eager to bring new and innovative support groups to the cafe.

The Other Side has always been a safe, substance-free environment, providing unique opportunities to approach the problem of isolation relating to Substance Use Disorder (SUD) recovery. The Other Side will continue providing a secure environment for people to meet and socialize without the pressure of substances.

Aside from offering a social environment, The Other Side continues to serve as a venue for family support groups, 12-step meetings, and regularly scheduled events such as live music, open mic nights, and comedy performances. The Other Side’s community is larger than the recovery community; everyone is welcome.

One specific support group we would like to highlight is the Family Support Group, which meets at 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday. The meeting’s primary purpose is to provide family and friends of those struggling with SUD with insight as to how their loved ones might behave.

The ups and downs of life are very real when one has to be an observer of active substance use among their friends or family. SUD affects everyone involved. This meeting helps observers of SUD find solace and develop tools to better handle the afflicted relationship.

Join us in our mission to expand community outreach efforts and provide innovative support groups at The Other Side. Your donation ensures a safe haven for those on their journey to recovery from Substance Use Disorder. Together, we can foster a supportive environment for individuals and families impacted by SUD.

Visit https://the-other-side.org/ ; please donate to help us continue our vital work.

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services

14411 Kishwaukee Valley

Woodstock, IL 60098

Phone: 779-220-0336

Email: info@ndars.org

www.ndars.org

The Other Side NDARS logo