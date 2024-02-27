How Does Good Sleep Contribute to Heart Health?

During February, aka Heart Health Month, discussing the often-overlooked connection between sleep quality and heart health is important. Regarding heart health, we often focus on diet and exercise. However, getting enough good quality sleep is just as crucial for maintaining a healthy heart.

Sleep regulates many bodily functions, including blood pressure and heart rate. When we don’t get enough sleep, or have poor quality sleep, our body’s stress response is activated, causing an increase in blood pressure and heart rate. This puts unnecessary strain on the heart and can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

In addition, lack of sleep can lead to weight gain, which is a major risk factor for heart disease. When tired, our body craves sugary and high-calorie foods for quick energy. This leads to overeating, obesity, and other health issues that impact the heart.

Good quality sleep is crucial for heart health, as it allows our body to repair and rejuvenate and to recover from daily stressors, thereby helping to prevent long-term effects on heart health. Additionally, proper sleep helps regulate hormones that impact appetite and metabolism, aiding in maintaining a healthy weight.

So, how can we improve our sleep quality?

Better sleep begins with your mattress. A supportive and comfortable mattress can improve sleep quality by providing proper spinal alignment, reducing pressure points, and allowing for better blood circulation. With the right mattress, you can achieve a deeper and more restful sleep, allowing your body to repair itself more effectively.

During Heart Health Month, prioritize getting enough restful sleep to help protect your heart and overall well-being.

Verlo Mattress is a local manufacturer of a variety of mattresses designed specifically for improving sleep quality.

