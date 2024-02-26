Raue Center School For The Arts Offers On Stage Classes

Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is proud to announce the latest in its On Stage class offerings.

There are spots available for RCSA’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical for students ages 10 - 18. Based on the bestselling book series by Jeff Kinney, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical will be directed by RCSA’s Director of Education, Rob Scharlow, with music direction by Raue Center Resident Music Director James Mablin and choreography by Mollie Peery.

Enrollment ends February 23, and auditions are February 26. Rehearsal times are being finalized, but will run March 4 - April 17. Performances are scheduled for April 18 - 20. There will also be a day performance for local schools on Friday, April 19. Students will need to make arrangements to be absent from school that day.

Tuition includes a show t-shirt and free enrollment in the Film & TV On-Camera Acting Masterclass with Austin and Colleen Basis on March 9 and 10. Grab your hall pass for this hilarious and heartfelt musical familiar to anyone who survived middle school!

Enrollment is now open for two summer productions! Students ages 7 - 13, get ready for Moana Jr., a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film that brings the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage.

Moana Jr. features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony®, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.” Enrollment for Moana Jr. ends June 4, 2024, with performances on July 25 and 26 at 7:00 p.m., and July 27 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Starting June 10th, everyone will be buzzing about RCSA’s queen bee of a musical Mean Girls: High School Version for students ages 14 -18. Based on the Paramount Pictures film Mean Girls written by Tina Fey, this Tony-nominated musical is a fun way to get in with the in crowd! Enrollment ends May 28, 2024.

Financial aid and scholarships are available. For more information about RCSA On Stage, visit rauecenter.org/education .

