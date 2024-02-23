Wrapping Up February at The Dole

Friday, February 23rd marks the 4th Friday of the month, which means NMP’s 4th Friday Art Show. The exhibit begins at 6:00 p.m., voting ends at 8:00 p.m., and awards will be announced by 8:30 p.m. Exhibit attendees are invited to Lou’s Lounge, where the artistic flow will continue.

Lou’s Lounge has introduced its Singer-Songwriter Showcase Series to follow NMP’s Art Show. For those attending the art show, a ticket to Lou’s Lounge is included with entry beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Chase Ventrella is the showcased performing artist. He will perform his originals until 11:00 p.m., sprinkling in a few cover songs. Chase learned to play the saxophone in elementary school and then later learned to play guitar and piano. Friday night he will play all three!

If you aren’t able to attend the art show, you are welcome to attend Lou’s Lounge by purchasing a $5 ticket on The Dole’s website. Visit the link below for details. Lou’s doors open at 8:00 p.m.

Farmers Market+ at The Dole is back on Sunday, February 25th with 55+ farmers and vendors indoors. Ivy Noemi will be entertaining shoppers as they Sip & Shop, or dine on Smash’d Burgers, Joe & Dough’s latest creation, Breakfast Sammies, or Loaded Hash Browns. Get yourself a brunch beverage, grab a table, and enjoy this Sunday Funday experience from 10:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Although the next event is in March, ticket sales close in February. Check out FOOD, FLIGHTS & FRIENDS (March 2nd from 7:00 - 11:00 p.m.) in Lou’s Lounge. StanDards Jazz Quartet will provide a chill supper-club feel to this wine-tasting event. $50 includes live music, a Flight of Wine and small plates created by award-winning Cucina Bella. Tickets are very limited, so book yours today.

All this and more At The Dole! Visit https://www.thedole.org/events for more information.

