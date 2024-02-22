Veterans: Don’t Miss Out on Health Care Benefits Due to Eligibility Confusion

Much has changed since January 2003, when the VA began looking at the income and net worth of veterans who were not rated with a service-connected disability.

“Some veterans still believe they must have at least General, Under Honorable conditions to apply,” said Mike Iwanicki, Superintendent of the Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC). “However, there are certain exceptions.”

When the VA created Category 8, which included veterans with higher income and/or assets, many were no longer eligible for health care benefits. “Before the rule change, patients and those in Category 7 were provided service, but were required to report income and assets each year,” added Iwanicki. “Additionally, if a veteran in Category 8 did not use VA health care for over a year, they may have been dropped and had to reapply.”

In 2015, the VA dropped its requirement to have veterans report net worth as part of the VA Health Care Application.

Today, unfortunately, there are still many veterans who are eligible for VA health care benefits who were previously denied benefits but are not aware of the rule change.

“For veterans who met time-in-service requirements and have an Honorable or General, Under Honorable discharge, it’s pretty straightforward,” said Iwanicki. “When the discharge is less than honorable, more work needs to be done to prove eligibility.”

A good case for a review can be made for those whose reason for discharge is related to a mental health condition, sexual assault, traumatic brain injury, or sexual orientation. Veterans are encouraged to speak with a local Veterans Service Officer at the VAC to receive VA health care application assistance, especially if a review may be necessary due to the character of discharge.

Veterans living in McHenry County are also eligible to register for transportation to the Lovell FHCC through the VAC. The VAC provides transportation for veterans with appointments at the Lovell FHCC Monday through Friday (except holidays).

