Tips For Planning Your Spring and Summer Plantings

A fun winter pastime is planning for spring and summer plantings. Here are a few tips to get started:

1. Evaluate your outdoor spaces

Note how much sunlight your areas get. If you are planning to put in a vegetable or flower garden, you will need at least 6 to 8 hours of sunlight. If you have tall canopy trees or your house shades the area for most of the day, you may consider shade gardening with shade-loving plants and flowers. If you have a sunny deck or patio, you can plant your vegetables in containers, grow them on your deck or patio, and enjoy gardening for both sun (on your deck), and shade (in your landscape).

2. Select the right plants for the space

You can search through plants that meet the characteristics of what you would like in your landscape and select companion plants for your garden.

3. Don’t start too early

If you are starting seeds indoors at home, read the back of the seed packet for the right time to start them. If you start too soon, your seedlings will get long and leggy and not do well. Wait until the threat of frost is gone, and night temperatures consistently reach 50 degrees or above, before planting outside. It looks like our last frost might be around May 23 this year.

