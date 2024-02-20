Williams Street Repertory, Raue Center’s In-House Professional Theatre Company, is Back!

Williams Street Repertory opens the delightful comedy Native Gardens, written by Karen Zacarias and directed by Michele Vazquez, on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies in this heartfelt and raucous comedy. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and his pregnant wife Tania, a doctoral candidate, think they have hit the jackpot with their new home. It seems to have everything they dreamed of: a nice neighborhood, plenty of bedrooms for their growing family, outdoor space, and friendly neighbors.

When Pablo and Tania decide to upgrade the eyesore chain link fence in their backyard, neighbors Virginia and Frank couldn’t be happier…until they think their new neighbors are taking more than they deserve. A disagreement over a property line quickly spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class, and privilege.

This play was originally scheduled for 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic less than two weeks from opening. Everyone at Raue Center and Williams Street Repertory is so glad to have it back, finally!

The cast of Native Gardens includes David Rice (appearing courtesy of the Actor’s Equity Association), Michael Lomenick, Shannon Mayhall, Peter Briceño Gertas, Jazmine Tamayo, Amy Delgado, Michael J. Santos, and Kelli Walker.

Native Gardens is in rehearsals now and opens on February 23, 2024. This terrific show, recommended for ages 13+, runs through March 17, 2024. WSRep and Raue Center are now offering Thursday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. for the first time this season!

Performances will be held February 23 and March 1, 8, and 15 at 8:00 p.m.; February 24, 25, and 29, and March 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, and 17 at 2:00 p.m.; and February 24 and March 2 and 9 at 7:00 p.m.

For tickets, please visit wsrep.org .

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

