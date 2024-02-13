Melody Living Offers Heart Health Tips for Seniors

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in adults over age 65, with seniors having a higher risk than younger individuals. Maintaining heart health is crucial for seniors to live longer and healthier lives. February is Heart Health Month, and at Melody Living, we want to provide some helpful tips on how seniors can improve their heart health.

As we age, our body changes, including our heart. Our heart muscles may weaken, and the walls of our arteries may become stiffer. These changes can increase the risk of developing heart disease, which can lead to serious health complications such as heart attack and stroke.

Certain risk factors contribute to the onset and progression of heart disease in seniors. These include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Lifestyle factors, such as unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, and tobacco use, can also increase the risk. Additionally, the risk of heart disease increases significantly for men over 45 and women over 55.

While some risk factors for heart disease cannot be changed, there are steps seniors can take to promote heart health and reduce their risk. These include making healthy dietary choices, engaging in regular physical activity, and quitting smoking. Managing chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes is crucial for heart health.

At Melody Living, we promote a heart-healthy lifestyle year-round with chef-prepared meals made using fresh, healthy ingredients, and we encourage regular exercise through our fitness classes and outdoor activities. We also support our residents in managing chronic conditions through regular health check-ups and personalized care plans.

Join us at Melody Living, where we promote an active, balanced lifestyle for our residents, complemented by nutritious, heart-healthy meals and regular health assessments.

Ask about our February Love Your Heart Program when you schedule a tour. You can also download our Love Your Heart Program and Workout Log here: http://tinyurl.com/melodyloveyourheart .

