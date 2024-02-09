Don’t Miss Farmers Market+ at The Dole!

The next Farmers Market+ will be held this Sunday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at The Dole. The timing is perfect to get all of your Game Day munchies and goodies for your Super Bowl party or to gift to the host/hostess of a party you attend!

There are so many delicious options, with 55+ vendors to choose from, you can’t go wrong.

There will be meats and cheeses, breads and dips, olive oil and hot sauces, candy, baked goods, pies, and so much more!

When you shop at the Farmers Market+, you support local farmers, small business owners, local musicians, and your community. This week’s special community promos joining Farmers Market+ include the Food Shed and The Daisies Girl Scout Troop from South Elementary School.

Also, Valentine’s Day is Wednesday, February 14th! Again, many gift and food options can be found at the Farmers Market+ to help make your day fabulous and gift giving unique!

Looking for a special night out as a Valentine gift? Look no further!

Tickets are on sale now for Food, Flights and Friends, featuring The StanDards Jazz Quartet in Lou’s Lounge on Saturday, March 2, from 7:00 - 11:00 p.m. Check-in is at 6:30 p.m.

A flight of wine will be presented, along with small plates created by Cucina Bella, while The StanDards Jazz Quartet provides the perfect background vibe.

Tickets are $50, and can be purchased online or in person at The Dole this Sunday. Just in time for Valentine’s Day!

For more info, please visit https://www.thedole.org/events/live-music-in-lous-lounge .

The Farmers Market+ is open Sundays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. BB and the Honey is the Farmers Market+ entertainment this week.

Sip and shop, enjoy brunch and a beverage at the Best of the Fox winner for Best Farmers Market in 2022 & 2023! Market+ Money is also available for purchase and makes a great gift too!

The Dole/Farmers Market+

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo