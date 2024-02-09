How to Decide Whether to Repair or Replace Your Furnace

Sometimes people grow so emotionally attached to their car, that replacing it – even after significant repairs – seems out of the question. While most homeowners don’t develop such an affinity to their furnace, knowing when to replace or repair faulty or aging equipment can be complicated. It’s a big and costly decision, and sometimes “just one more repair” seems to be the easiest route.

“To make the best decision for your home, do the math,” said Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, a full-service heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Get an estimate for repairs, and compare it to the cost of a new system,” he explained. “If the repairs will cost more than one-third of a new unit, buying a new system makes sense. Factoring in age is important, as the average forced-air furnace lasts between 15-20 years. In addition, calculate the savings of choosing a high efficiency unit.”

Experts agree that the absolute top consideration is safety. If the heat exchanger (the metal wall

separating burning fuel from the heated air) is cracked and may potentially leak toxic carbon monoxide gas, replacement is highly recommended. Other repairs may sometimes safely help an older system provide a few more years of service.

“Heating and air-conditioning systems are the biggest users of energy in the home – up to 75 percent of the utility bill,” added Eppers. “A new high efficiency furnace can save up to 50 percent in operating costs over a 10-year-old furnace. Many 1990 and earlier model furnaces have efficiencies of 65 percent or less. The minimum efficiency furnace that can be sold in the U.S. today is 78 percent. Furnaces are available that are up to 94 percent efficient.”

