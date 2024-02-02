Tips For Seniors to Keep Heart Healthy During American Heart Month

Does the month of February beckon images of hearts because of Valentine’s Day? There’s another good reason to have hearts on the mind: February has been federally designated American Heart Month, with the goal of raising awareness about heart disease being a leading cause of death among Americans. And according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA), people 65 and older are much more likely than younger people to suffer a heart attack, have a stroke, or develop coronary heart disease and heart failure.

Here are some tips from the NIA for improving heart health:

1. Increase physical activity

Talk with your doctor about the type of activities that would be best for you. If possible, aim to get at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week.

2. Follow a heart-healthy diet

Choose foods that are low in saturated fats, added sugars, and salt. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and foods high in fiber, like those made from whole grains.

3. Keep a healthy weight

Balancing the calories you eat and drink with the calories burned by being physically active helps to maintain a healthy weight. For the latter, consider limiting portion sizes to control calorie intake.

4. Cut down on alcohol

Drinking too much alcohol can raise your blood pressure. Men should not have more than two drinks a day, and women only one. According to the NIA, one drink is equal to:

One 12-ounce can or bottle of regular beer, ale, or wine cooler



One 5-ounce glass of red or white wine



One 1.5-ounce shot glass of distilled spirits like tequila, vodka, or whiskey



5. Manage stress

Chronic stress could lead to high blood pressure, which can increase the risk for heart attack and stroke. Learn how to manage stress, relax, and cope with problems to improve physical and emotional health.

For more information about heart health for seniors, please contact:

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway : Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/

Elderwerks logo