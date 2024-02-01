Show Your Love for Downtown Crystal Lake

The month of February brings thoughts of love, hearts, and romance, and Valentine’s Day is a perfect opportunity to surprise your love with a special gift! Downtown Crystal Lake would like you to put your money where your heart is…shop local this winter and support your small businesses!

Supporting local businesses is as easy as ever - it’s as simple as eating at a local restaurant, shopping at local retailers, treating yourself at a downtown salon, leaving a good tip, buying local gift cards, leaving a positive review, and encouraging your friends to shop local in Downtown Crystal Lake.

By investing in your downtown, you are keeping money in your community. For every dollar you spend at a small business, 70 cents stays in the local economy.

In addition, the Have a Heart Crystal Lake Food Pantry Donation Drive runs from February 12 – 19, 2024. Participating Downtown merchants will be collecting monetary donations and nonperishable food or paper items for the food pantry to help support local families in need.

Participating stores include The Raue House, Pots and Pies, Marvin’s Toy Store, Clothes Gallery, Crystal Lake Bank, The Flag Store, Dalzell Jewelers, Abalabix, and Thomas Tails.

Show your love for our Downtown and our community by shopping and dining local this winter! For more information and to sign up for our email list, please visit www.DowntownCL.org .

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org