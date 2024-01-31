High-efficiency Furnaces Save Money, Help Environment

Using the latest technology, high-efficiency furnaces are able to extract extra heat from the fuel used, compared to standard models. A high-efficiency furnace rating is between 90 to 97 percent efficient, versus the standard efficiency of 80 percent (meaning 20 percent of energy is lost).

Less wasted fuel means you’ll pay less to heat your home, and the environment benefits with reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is exploring ways to boost efficiency, which saves consumers money while helping the environment. Recent legislation calls for a phase-out of certain “less efficient, non-condensing furnaces” for newer, less wasteful models by late 2028.

Homeowners who install more efficient furnaces may be eligible for certain rebates, as an incentive to upgrade.

How can you determine if the energy savings are worth converting to a high-efficiency unit? An efficient product is cost-effective when the lifetime energy savings exceed the additional up-front cost compared to a less efficient option, according to energy.gov .

Experts say that the average life expectancy of a furnace is between 15-20 years. Homeowners with a system nearing replacement age or needing significant repairs should consider and research a high-efficiency option.

The DOE adds that an efficient furnace will not save energy or money if it isn’t properly installed.

Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, agrees, explaining that installers should make sure that the new unit is sized correctly for the home, and that the ducts are in good condition to maximize efficiency as well.

Some models of high-efficiency furnaces have additional features that boost cost savings, such as on-and-off heat cycling programs and moisture control options to prolong the system’s life.

