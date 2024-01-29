RCSA On Stage Enrollment for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical Open Now!

Enrollment is open now for Raue Center School For The Arts’ Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical, for students 10 - 18 years of age.

Middle school, ugh. It’s the worst. Greg is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. Will Greg’s plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Grab a hall pass, and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who survived middle school with this hilarious and heartfelt musical based on the bestselling book series by Jeff Kinney. The show is directed by RCSA Education Director Rob Scharlow, with music direction by resident Music Director James Mablin.

Auditions will be held on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27, 2024 from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. at St. Mary’sEpiscopal Church, located at 210 McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake. Callbacks are scheduled for Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Rehearsals will run from March 4 – April 17, 2024, with performances slated for Thursday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 20 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Enrollment ends February 21, 2024.

Tuition is $500 ($375 for RaueNOW Family Members) and includes a T-shirt and enrollment in the Film & TV On-Camera Acting Masterclass with Austin and Colleen Basis on March 9 and 10, 2024. Scholarships and financial aid are available. Please note that the deadline for enrollment is February 21, 2024.

For more information, or to enroll, please visit rauecenter.org/diary-of-a-wimpy-kid/ .

Become a RaueNOW Family Member and save 25% on classes with reduced fees and early access!

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo