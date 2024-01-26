Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County Recaps 2023 Successes

Among the incredible projects and programs put forth by the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County, there are several that stand out as exceptional successes for 2023. Top on the list is beating their 2023 $4 million target for disability and VA claims to veteran clients.

“We helped veterans in our area receive almost $4.5 million last year for disability and VA claims,” explained Mike Iwanicki, Superintendent of the VAC of McHenry County. “Since 2020, we’ve helped our clients obtain $16.8 million in claims. We’re very proud of this accomplishment, but we also enjoy the satisfaction of knowing we helped fellow veterans and their families.”

Another way the VAC is helping veterans is by providing fantastic socialization programs to help reduce isolation that can lead to depression and sadly, for some, suicidal actions. “We partner with Veterans Path to Hope to provide our Veterans Outdoors program, which offers time in nature, opportunities for new friendships, and outdoor physical exercise,” added Iwanicki. “We also offer a monthly meeting for veterans where they can come for a good meal and talk things out with other vets. Our Gaming (video game) tournaments have also had a great response; other county VACs are starting to offer them as well.”

Additionally, the VAC is working with the National Council on Mental Wellness to offer classes in learning how to teach Mental Health First Aid. “You don’t have to be a vet to take this training,” said Iwanicki. “The course we offer is the gold standard for Mental Health First Aid; some parts of the course are online, some in-person. Several VAC staff members took the course last summer, and we’re preparing to teach it in March 2024.” For people in McHenry County, most of the cost of the course is covered. Certification is for three years.

For more information about the good work the VAC in McHenry County is providing to area veterans, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022