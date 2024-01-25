The Science of Comfort: Understanding Mattress Materials and Construction

Choosing the right mattress involves more than just picking the one that feels most comfortable in the store. The science behind your sleep comfort is a complex combination of the materials used and how they’re assembled in your mattress.

The materials used in a mattress can greatly affect comfort levels. Memory foam, for example, conforms to the shape of your body, providing excellent support and pressure relief. Innerspring mattresses are known for their breathability and support due to the coil springs that push back against your body weight. Hybrid mattresses offer the best of both worlds: they’re durable and responsive, providing long-lasting comfort that adjusts to your body throughout the night.

The construction of a mattress also plays a significant role in comfort and support. Different layers of materials can work together to provide the perfect balance of comfort and firmness. The coil count and gauge in an innerspring mattress affect its firmness and durability, with a higher coil count often equating to a more supportive mattress. Edge support is another important aspect of construction, providing a uniform sleeping surface right to the edges of the mattress.

The firmness level of a mattress significantly impacts sleep quality and overall health. Mattresses that are too soft can be inadequate in providing necessary support, leading to improper spinal alignment and causing discomfort or pain. A mattress that is too firm can exert excessive pressure on certain points of the body, resulting in discomfort in those areas.

Understanding the science of comfort and the role of mattress materials and construction is crucial when choosing your perfect sleep solution.

Verlo Mattress Factory manufactures their own mattresses locally to meet customers’ preferences. When purchasing a mattress from Verlo, consider these factors and your personal comfort preferences to ensure you get the best sleep every night.

Visit our Verlo showroom and take the first step towards better sleep today!

