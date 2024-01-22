Williams Street Repertory Returns to Raue Center!

Williams Street Repertory, Raue Center For The Arts’ in-house professional theatre company, returns in 2024! The new year starts off with the delightful comedy Native Gardens, written by Karen Zacarias and directed by Michele Vazquez.

Cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies in this heartfelt and raucous comedy. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and his pregnant wife Tania, a doctoral candidate, think they have hit the jackpot with their new home. It seems to have everything they dreamed of: a nice neighborhood, plenty of bedrooms for their growing family, outdoor space, and friendly neighbors.

When Pablo and Tania decide to upgrade the eyesore chain link fence in their backyard, neighbors Virginia and Frank couldn’t be happier…until they think their new neighbors are taking more than they deserve. A disagreement over a property line quickly spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class, and privilege.

Native Gardens is in rehearsals now, and opens on February 23, 2024. Performances will run through March 17, 2024. The show is recommended for ages 10+, due to mild language.

The performance schedule is as follows:

February 23 and March 1,8, and 15 at 8:00 p.m.

February 24, 25, and 29, and March 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, and 17 at 2:00 p.m.

February 24, and March 2 and 9 at 7:00 p.m.

Williams Street Repertory has been a proud member of the Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers, in the United States since 2016. WSRep is the only professional theatre company in McHenry County.

For tickets to this popular show, please visit wsrep.org .

For more information about this and other shows and events, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

