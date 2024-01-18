New Directions Addiction Recovery Services: Growth and Impact in 2023

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services (NDARS) has seen tremendous growth in 2023 by continuing their mission to support the process of recovery from Substance Use Disorder (SUD). Two of NDARS’s programs, NDARS Sober Living and A Way Out Program made huge impacts in the local recovery community. More than 1,400 individuals found peer support, resources, and hope through A Way Out this year. Additionally, NDARS Sober Living served 162 people, with more than half successfully transitioning to independent living.

In August, New Directions cut the ribbon for the A Way Out Program’s new office in Crystal Lake to expand the program and continue to address the service gaps in navigating treatment options for individuals with SUD.

The Other Side sober bar and cafe played a key role in recovery support in 2023 by providing crucial resources to those in need. Throughout the year, the facility hosted weekly support groups, Narcan trainings, and community events that brought people together in a safe, supportive space. In September, The Other Side received a Narcan and fentanyl test strip vending machine, ensuring free, easy access to life-saving tools.

New Directions also hosted its first Zero Fest in October, a substance-free street festival that had huge success in bringing the community together. With more than 1,000 people attending, Zero Fest showed that recovery can be celebrated alongside the broader community.

To close out the year, NDARS closed on a property in Woodstock to build an apartment building offering up to 12 beds of affordable and supportive housing for individuals who have successfully completed the Sober Living program. Construction is set to begin in spring of 2024.

It’s been a successful year at New Directions, and it seems the best is yet to come.

For more information about New Directions Addiction Recovery Services, visit https://ndars.org/ .

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services

14411 Kishwaukee Valley

Woodstock, IL 60098

Phone: 779-220-0336

Email: info@ndars.org

www.ndars.org

New Directions Sponsored Logo