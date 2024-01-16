Get Ready to Rock and Roll with 3 Great Tributes to Warm Up Your New Year!

Raue Center For The Arts is bringing more terrific tribute bands to Crystal Lake in 2024!

On Saturday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m., The Petty Kings will take the stage to deliver an authentic experience that perfectly captures the essence of a live Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert! With their electrifying performances, The Petty Kings recreate the sound and feel of some of Tom Petty’s most iconic songs, including the energetic “American Girl,” the catchy “Yer So Bad,” and the unforgettable “Free Fallin’.” Other classics like “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” “I Won’t Back Down,” and many more will leave you singing and dancing all night long.

On January 27 at 7:00 p.m., join Raue Center for Journeyman – the only nationally touring tribute to Eric Clapton! Fronted by Shaun Hague (Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Amos Lee, and John Waite), Journeyman has quickly become the #1 tribute to Clapton.

The band has been selling hundreds of tickets per night in the Midwest, New England, and along the West Coast. With over 50 years of music to choose from, Journeyman covers it all – “Layla,” “Badge,” “Lay Down Sally,” “Tulsa Time,” “Cocaine,” and many more.

Don’t miss John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” ®, the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper’s final tour on February 3 at 7:00 p.m. Over two hours of unbridled, high voltage entertainment features all the hit songs of the 50s era: “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace,” and many more!

John Mueller, the critically acclaimed former star of the U.S. touring version of the London/Broadway hit musical Buddy..the Buddy Holly Story, performs as Buddy Holly and Linwood Sasser fills the legendary footsteps of the Big Bopper. Ray Anthony performs as Ritchie Valens. The authentic four-piece band includes Grammy Award-winning Mike Acosta on saxophone.

