January 2024 Happenings At The Dole

While New Year’s Eve is in the rearview mirror for now, the memories will long remain.

The Dole has posted “Highlights” of this incredible event, so be sure to view photos of the special evening on their website.

Also, Save the Date or get your tickets now for the following upcoming features:

JANUARY 14th: Farmers Market+ At The Dole - The indoor Market+ will resume on an every-other-week basis. Check the Farmers Market website every Monday for updates on the Market Directory, Musicians, and Brunch/Lunch options. Sundays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

JANUARY 26th: NMP 4th Friday Art Show - Nancy Merkling returns January thru October on the 4th Friday of each month from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. for a Juried Art Exhibit, roving appetizers, and live music. $10 for adults. Your ticket includes entry into Lou’s Lounge for Lou’s Singer/Songwriter Showcase. January’s featured artist is Matt Jaye.

JANUARY 26th : Lou’s Lounge Singer/Songwriter Showcase - Lou’s Lounge will be featuring a singer/songwriter to follow each NMP 4th Friday Art Show. Entry is included with the Art Show ticket. If you can’t make it to the Art Show, you can still enjoy the live music in Lou’s Lounge from 8:00 - 11:00 p.m. with the purchase of a $5 ticket. Must be 21 or older to enter.

JANUARY 27th: Casino Night / Vegas style - Presented to you by Service League of Crystal Lake. Tickets are just $75 and include $100 in “chips” to get you started. From 7:00 - 11:00 p.m., play blackjack, poker, craps, and roulette. Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music by Deja Vu.

JANUARY 28th: Farmers Market+ At The Dole - Shop 55 farmers and vendors indoors from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Please note: Tickets to Lou’s Lounge and Casino Night can be purchased thru The Dole website.

For more info, please visit: TheDole.org/ events.

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo