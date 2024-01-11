How River Cruises Differ from Ocean Cruises

Are you trying to decide between going on a river cruise or an ocean cruise? While both involve being in a boat on a body of water, the experiences can be quite different. Here are three factors to consider:

1. Size

River cruise ships are much smaller and carry fewer passengers than ocean vessels. According to Fodor’s Travel Guide, that means river cruisers will often find more personalized attention, less time spent waiting to embark and disembark the ship, and overall less crowding in public spaces. Ocean liners, however, are likely to offer more choices in accommodations, dining, onboard activities, and entertainment.

2. Comfort

If you’re prone to motion sickness or generally don’t fancy the idea of being out to sea for days on end without any land in sight, river cruising is for you, according to Fodor’s. That’s because river waters tend to be smooth and calm, compared to the potentially choppy waves of the ocean.

3. Shore excursions

How you want to spend your time in port should be part of the decision when selecting between a river cruise and an ocean cruise. Large cruise ships often arrange itineraries to stay in port overnight, which allows for more opportunities to truly get to know a city. With river cruising, however, the ship can dock in the heart of small towns, so passengers can walk right off the ship into town and not deal with long lines, cruise terminals, and tenders.

