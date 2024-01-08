Experience the Magic with Master Illusionist Michael Grandinetti

On Saturday, January 13, 2024, renowned Master Illusionist Michael Grandinetti will bring stunning new wonders and a show filled with magic, music, comedy, and amazement to Raue Center For The Arts.

Grandinetti, star of NBC and CW television specials and series, combines jaw-dropping magic with audience participation - creating an interactive experience that will wow the whole family!

Live stage effects include borrowed finger rings vanishing and reappearing in a locked glass case, solid objects melting through each other in an audience member’s hands, vibrant roses appearing from a flash of light, and examined objects floating and dancing in mid-air!

An interactive card trick is performed with the audience using 3-foot-tall cards, and randomly selected audience members’ minds are read with one of their thoughts found written on paper sealed inside a giant balloon! A series of unbelievable special effects is performed involving the entire audience at the exact same time, and much more!

Don’t miss the chance to be amazed by this incredible performer named by Entertainment Weekly as “a great magician” and named by Hidden Remote as “a fan favorite” in this terrific show that was rated “five out of five stars” by Digital Journal. This show is perfect for all ages.

Performances on Saturday, January 13, 2024 will take place at 2:00 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $27, $30, or $35, depending on seating zone, and RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount!

To purchase tickets, or for more information about this wonderful show, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo