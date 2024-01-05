Why Staying Active Is Key For Older Adults

While everyone can benefit from regular physical activity, it’s especially important for adults aged 65 and older to stay as active as possible.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, regular physical activity can help prevent or delay many of the health problems that can come with age. Staying active can reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, Type 2 Diabetes, and some cancers, as well as strengthen the immune system. Regular physical activity can also help maintain bone and muscle strength.

How much physical activity do older adults need? The CDC recommends at least 150 minutes a week (for example, 30 minutes a day, five days a week) of moderate-intensity activity such as brisk walking, or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity such as hiking, jogging, or running. Additionally, seniors should work on activities that strengthen muscles, such as lifting weights or doing exercises that use body weight for resistance, at least two days a week.

Activities to improve balance are also recommended, as falls and fall injuries can increase with age.

Staying active can be a boon to mental health. Regular physical activity can help reduce anxiety and depression, promote better sleep quality, enhance memory and focus, and give senior citizens a sense of accomplishment and purpose.

Seniors who are not already physically active should start slowly before gradually increasing the duration and intensity of the exercises as they get stronger. It’s smart to discuss a workout plan with your doctor before beginning.

Elderwerks offers fitness classes via webinar format and offers their free Stepping Out to Fitness Challenge. The Challenge encourages people to exercise every day, keep a log, and turn it in for a chance to win prizes. Contact Elderwerks for more information and to get registered.

It’s never too late to get moving. Start reaping the benefits of an active lifestyle today!

