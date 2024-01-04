Downsizing and Low-Maintenance Living for Empty Nesters

Empty nesters – a time and term that represents the transition from a full house to one of empty rooms and spaces that perhaps you no longer want to maintain. While empty nesters may continue to stay in their home, the options to downsize and live a low maintenance way of life are appealing to many, especially as they begin to consider retirement.

Melody Living offers empty nesters a vibrant residential apartment community that not only provides those looking to downsize with an award-winning space to call home, but provides a la carte living amenities to make life easier than ever.

This 62+ community offers 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom luxury apartments designed to cater to the unique needs of those who are looking for a low-maintenance way of life without the hectic nature of public apartment living. Active adults have access to 24/7 in-person, onsite security, concierge services, free open parking spaces, package acceptance and holding, scheduled social events, and an on-site wellness clinic through a third-party provider.

Additionally, residents can opt-in to receive fee-based, a la carte services, including:

A variety of prepared meal plans



Housekeeping services



Storage units



Carports



Valet and transportation services



Third party-provided services such as dry cleaning, pet services (grooming, pet-sitting, and pet-walking), errand running, and access to a dedicated travel agent to secure planned trips near and far.



Melody Living embraces a comprehensive approach to well-being by incorporating the 8 Dimensions of Wellness. This thoughtful integration allows our community members the chance to savor a life that is balanced and fulfilling without the stress of maintaining a large home.

Schedule a tour today and discover the unique approach to luxury low-maintenance living that awaits you.

Melody Living

555 Harvest Gate Road

Lake in the Hills, IL 60156 (847) 851-4000

www.melodylivinglith.com