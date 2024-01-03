Three Great Options For Indoor Plants

Whether you’re new to indoor houseplants or a long-time plant fanatic, there are three houseplants that are guaranteed to complete your living space. Another perk? They’re easy to care for!

1. Sansevieria (aka Snake Plant).

Whether you choose dark green, silver gray, or a variegated option, these plants bring both elegance and a cozy feel to your living space. The Bird’s Nest snake plant is an excellent choice for a tabletop plant, while the Zeylanica snake plant is a great corner plant that brings height into your space. Snake plants can tolerate low to bright light, and are low maintenance as they prefer to dry out between waterings.

2. Spider Plant.

Considered one of the top air-purifying plants, they come in green and variegated options with either straight or curly leaves. Named for the way it produces strands of baby spider plants as it matures (that can actually look like baby spiders), it does best in a hanging basket, as the strands of babies can make the plant very large and bushy. Trimming the babies won’t hurt the plant and can be used to propagate other spider plants to keep or share. The spider plant enjoys bright indirect light, but can tolerate lower light and also likes to dry out between waterings.

3. Monstera Thai Constellation.

Even with a higher price tag, this plant is one of the top sought-after plants among collectors. With gorgeous, speckled variegation, the Thai Constellation gives an elevated and elegant look compared to the classic Monstera deliciosa. Compared to the Monstera albo, the Thai constellation is becoming increasingly available because the variegated genetics within the Thai Constellation are much more stable compared to the random unstable genetics of the albo. Monsteras like to dry out between waterings.

And you’re in luck: all three of these fabulous options are in stock at Countryside Flower Shop! Watch Countryside’s social media for more details on the upcoming winter houseplant sale.

