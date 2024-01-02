Slide, Skate, Ski! Shop Downtown Crystal Lake’s Slidewalk Sales!

The weather may be frightful, but the sales are just delightful in the businesses of historic Downtown Crystal Lake! Your local shops, restaurants, and businesses are owned and staffed by your neighbors and friends.

Shop for exceptional bargains during Slidewalk Sales – January 25, 26 and 27!

It’s a great time of year to support your downtown businesses, and what a perfect way to use those wonderful gift cards and certificates – in Downtown Crystal Lake!

Your Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street Board of Directors and businesses want to express deep and sincere gratitude for all the shoppers, visitors, and diners during the busy holiday season.

Shopping local is no longer a secret! Everyone knows shopping local puts 70 cents of each dollar back into your community versus less than 40 cents of every dollar spent at national chains. Have you explored your local stores lately? Downtown has a few new additions. Some of our long-established businesses have new management and great new ideas.

Celebrate the New Year with new gifts, new styles, and new friends in your Historic Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street. Learn about all the local happenings on our website, www.DowntownCL.org .

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street is a Premier Illinois Main Street community. Led by a dedicated Board of Directors, the program has been instrumental in providing a year-round calendar of family-friendly events and services to build a better Crystal Lake community.

For more information, please visit our website at www.DowntownCL.org or call (815) 479-0835.

