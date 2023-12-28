Do HVAC Filters Really Matter?

Do those inexpensive, disposable furnace filters really make a difference? According to Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin, the answer is a resounding yes.

Eppers explains that a filter clogged with dust and debris can slow down the unit’s airflow, making your system work harder to produce comfortable temperatures. Over time, this impacts the life of your HVAC equipment, and increases your energy bill.

Plus, a dirty filter can’t clean the air as well, which allows allergens and other contaminants to re-circulate throughout your home. Without a clean filter, dust, pollen, pet dander, and other irritants can pollute the air and even build up on the unit’s internal components, impacting operational performance.

Experts agree that for the small cost of a filter – between $10 and $50 – homeowners can save on maintenance costs and improve their home’s air quality. Different filter models have varying levels of filtration; some are even washable and reusable.

Eppers adds that filters need to be changed according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Many recommend changing them monthly for optimum performance. Purchasing the correct filter size is important too, to make sure particles are effectively trapped, and not allowed to invade your system and the air.

Whether your furnace is oil-, gas-, or electric-powered, the replacement process is the same: shut off your furnace for safety; open the access panel; slide the used filter out (noting the direction of the arrows); slide in the new one, with the arrows pointing in the correct direction; close the access panel; and turn your furnace back on. Vacuuming any stray dirt by the equipment is also helpful to keep your furnace running clean all winter long.

