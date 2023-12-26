Move Into the New Year With a Whole Lotta Fun and Laughs!

On January 5, 2024 at 8:30 p.m., see the best stand-up in the burbs at Lucy’s Comedy with headliner Mr. Derick (he only needs a first name!). Recently spotlighted on The Joe Rogan Experience, Mr. Derick is one of the fastest-rising comedians in the country. The Just For Laughs Festival, where he has appeared five times, describes Mr. Derick’s act as “Clever comedy with a quick left turn into absurdity!” The Montreal Gazette writes, “This comedian can make high, hilarious comedy out of any subject!”

Other credits include a one-hour television special for the Comedy Network, an appearance on FOX TV, and two Canadian Comedy Award nominations. His act is a blend of searing social commentary and skilled character performance that he honed as a student in the Second City Conservatory in Chicago.

Mr. Derick is joined by feature comic Marcus Hendricks. Marcus is a season regular on NBC as a uniformed officer on Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.! After writing his first few jokes and attending a stand-up comedy amateur night the same year of his NBC debut, he was hooked!

Calling all early birds! Wouldn’t it be great if there was a New Year’s Eve show you could enjoy while still making it home in time to fall asleep long before midnight? You’re in luck! Don’t miss Steve Cochran’s NYE Comedy Show, featuring Mike Toomey, John DaCosse, and Tim Benker on December 31, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Start 2024 with a laugh!

On January 6, 2024, don’t miss a night of family-friendly improv comedy with Raue Center’s resident improv troupe GreenRoom Improv. GreenRoom performs multiple engagements throughout the season. Catch the next show at its new time slot of 7:00 p.m!

