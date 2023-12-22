Three Experiences/Parties in One at The Dole on New Year’s Eve!

Get ready for an unforgettable multi-sensory experience to ring in 2024 in style! The countdown is quickly approaching to get your tickets for the ultimate New Year’s Eve Party at The Dole in Crystal Lake. The Dole will be offering a unique experience to welcome the new year in glitzy holiday splendor. Three different party vibes all under one roof!

PARTY CENTRAL- LAKESIDE BALLROOM

GooRoos a”GOO”stic kick off the evening at 7:30 p.m.

Modern Day Romeos headline at 9:30 p.m. Both bands bring high energy and interactive dance tunes!

Heavy passed apps provided by Wild Asparagus Catering

Extreme Balloon Drop provided by RC Juggle Entertainment and sponsored by Exemplar

Champagne Toast in a commemorative flute you keep, sponsored by Burke Beverage

Candy “Bar” provided by The Inside Scoop

Dessert table

Main Foyer Balloon Photo Op provided by RC Juggle and sponsored by Exemplar

LOU’S LOUNGE- UNDERGROUND SPEAKEASY

1920s Prohibition vibe

Musical talent: Jazz Arts Duo

Seafood Bar provided by The Soft Wave Fish Co.

Signature moonshine

Champagne Balloon Photo-op provided by RC Juggle and sponsored by Renewal by Andersen-Chicago

Must have secret code, which will be emailed to you

THE MANSION

Self-serve buffet-style heavy hors d’ oeuvres provided by Wild Asparagus

Seated dining in the Dole Mansion

Relax and enjoy delicious food and conversation while listening to pianist Randy Ingram on the 1921 Steinway

Additional highlights of the evening include: complimentary valet parking by Top Tier Valet, coat-check, and a late night visit by Smash’d Burgers and Fries.

Proceeds will fund The Dole’s restoration projects. Proceeds will be shared with CASA of McHenry County.

All live music is sponsored by Lake Roots and Rivage Ventures. Additional sponsors: Northwest Herald, LeCoque Family Foundation, Conscious College Planning, and Doody Calls.

Tickets are just $125 - the party starts at 7:30 p.m.!

For more details: www.thedole.org/events/nye-with-modern-day-romeos.

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org