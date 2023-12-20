Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County Salutes Chairman Joe Kersten

On Friday, December 15, 2023, the wonderful members of the veterans community lost one of their own. Joseph Kersten, age 75 and one of the founding members of the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County, passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

“Although Joe helped found the VAC of McHenry County decades ago, he returned in 2009 as Chairman,” explained Mike Iwanicki, Superintendent of the VAC of McHenry County. “He was a phenomenal leader of the Commission, and brought a lot of history and institutional knowledge to the job. He knew how the VAC should be run, and he made sure it happened.”

Kersten was renowned for his support of veterans and all the work he did for the VAC. “We would joke that some lessons learned are trial by fire,” added Iwanicki. “But he was very involved in the veterans community, having served honorably in the 213th Engineer Detachment in Vietnam, then later with the VFW, the American Legion, Amvets, and here at the McHenry County VAC. For him, it was all about taking care of veterans.”

After serving in the Army in Vietnam, Kersten hauled freight for Dean Foods before establishing his own domestic long-haul freight service, Woodstock Express. “One of the things that stands out in my mind about Joe, in addition to all he has done for area veterans, is how incredibly knowledgeable he was about trucks,” said Iwanicki. “Whenever I had an issue with my truck, he was there to help. He also knew a lot about firearms. When he passed, he was in the process of helping to repair the Honor Guards’ firearms that shoot blanks at military funerals and other events.”

A draping ceremony was held on Tuesday, December 19th to recognize Kersten for his military service.

Visitation is Wednesday, December 20, 2023 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Avenue in Woodstock. Visitation continues on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Woodstock.

Godspeed, sir, and thank you for your service.

