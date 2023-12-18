Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder: Are You at Risk?

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a form of depression that aligns with seasonal changes, commonly beginning in fall and extending through winter. This condition can drain one’s energy and create mood swings.

Symptoms of SAD include a persistent low mood, a diminishing interest in activities formerly enjoyed, lethargy, disturbances in sleep, and fluctuations in appetite or weight. Experiencing days of feeling down is normal, but when these feelings become prolonged and interfere with daily activities, it’s important to seek medical advice. This is particularly vital if there are changes in sleep or appetite, an increased dependence on alcohol, or feelings of hopelessness.

It is believed that several factors contribute to its onset. The reduced exposure to sunlight during the shorter days of autumn and winter may disrupt the body’s internal clock; sunlight typically regulates serotonin levels, and its reduced presence can trigger depression. Furthermore, the change in seasons can impact the balance of melatonin in the body, affecting sleep patterns and mood.

Understanding SAD is critical because it can represent more than temporary mood fluctuations or the “winter blues.” It requires proactive management of mood and motivation throughout the year for overall mental and emotional health.

Fortunately, there are ways to treat SAD. While a combination of light therapy, psychotherapy, and medication can be effective for more serious situations, there are other methods that can help with more moderate cases. Make sure to engage in activities that promote well-being, including volunteering and getting involved with your community. Regular communication with friends and neighbors can also go a long way in helping to combat SAD.

At Riverside Residence, living independently with the opportunity to be surrounded by others is a joy. This community offers activities for residents year-round, but during the winter months this is especially important, so seniors can stay active and their hearts are happy.

For more information about independent living at Riverside Residence in lovely downtown McHenry, please contact:

Riverside Residence

3516 W. Waukegan Rd.

McHenry, IL 60050

Ph: 815-344-0246

theriversideresidence.com