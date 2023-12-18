Pay Tribute to the Holidays at Raue Center

Join Raue Center For The Arts on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. for A Carpenters Christmas! Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her 6-piece band are keeping The Carpenters’ holiday traditions alive with spot-on renditions of their unforgettable Christmas tunes. Based on the music of The Carpenters’ two holiday albums and their Christmas variety shows, A Carpenters Christmas will feature “Merry Christmas Darling” and the jazzy “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” among many other lovely holiday hits by the famous brother-sister duo. It’s a holiday concert that spreads joy and cheer to all!

Ready for a holiday treat? Don’t miss For Kids from 1 to 92 on December 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

This holiday musical extravaganza includes beautifully lush, traditional fare, along with great pop-rock songs and joyful family favorites. The concert is a feast of musical styles, all woven together by the spirit of the season. The show features Steve March-Torme’ (son of Mel Torme’), singer/bassist Michael Bailey from Vic Ferrari, along with the amazing band STEEM!

Then, join us on December 31, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to ring in the New Year with American English, aka the “Lads from Liverpool,” as they pay homage to the Beatles’ 1963 Royal Command Performance (to celebrate its 60th anniversary). This terrific tribute band will also play the Beatles’ Hey, Jude album in its entirety.

American English was voted “Number One” by thousands of Beatles fans as winners of sound-alike contests at Beatlefest® for three consecutive years. They’ve also won Illinois Entertainer of the Year and have been voted “Best Tribute Band” three of the last four years by fans in the Chicagoland area!

