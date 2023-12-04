Elgin Symphony Orchestra Returns to Raue Center with a Holiday Spectacular

Celebrate the holidays this year with ESO’s Holiday Spectacular Concert at 8:00 p.m. on December 8, 2023 at Raue Center For The Arts!

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra offers world-class, big-city entertainment without the hassles of traveling to the big city.

“We are excited to be back, live in concert at Raue Center to celebrate the holidays,” said Marc Thayer, CEO of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. “Our Holiday Spectacular concert, featuring the Elgin Master Chorale and our new music director Chad Goodman, will be a true celebration of holiday spirit.”

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is one of the preeminent regional orchestras in the United States. Since its founding in 1950, the organization has developed a reputation for artistic excellence, innovative programming, and a deep commitment to the social advocacy and economic development of the diverse communities that it serves.

Now, ESO joins Raue Center for a very special Holiday Spectacular concert, featuring conductor and new music director Chad Goodman and the Elgin Master Chorale. Goodman was selected following a two-year international search that included a pool of nearly 100 applicants. Goodman most recently was the conducting fellow of the New World Symphony, where he received accolades for his energized and innovative performances.

Andrew Lewis, music director of the Elgin Master Chorale, was recently described by John von Rhein in the Chicago Tribune as “the inspiring conductor, scholar, and educator.”

This is a holiday tradition not to be missed.

Tickets, starting at $53 for the general public and $37.10 for RaueNOW Members, may be purchased online at rauecenter.org , by calling the Box Office at 815-356-9212, or in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

