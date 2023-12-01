Christmas in Downtown Crystal Lake

The most exciting and anticipated time of year is upon us. This year’s holiday will top all others, with carolers strolling through the streets, Santa making special visits to his house, and a host of other holiday surprises.

Luminary Nights

Luminary Nights have become a cherished tradition for many families in the community. For three nights in December, the streets of Downtown Crystal Lake will be illuminated. Shop late and take advantage of the extended hours at your favorite stores while strolling downtown admiring the luminaries. You can enjoy Santa House visits, live holiday music, and more. Luminary Nights take place Thursdays, December 7, 14, and 21 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Santa House Visits

Bring the children to the Santa House in the Brink Street Market courtyard. Magic is in the air at the Santa House! The jolly old man will visit with the children, listening to their wish lists every Thursday – Sunday. Santa House hours are Thursdays and Fridays 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., and Sundays 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. There is no charge for the visits, but the memories are priceless.

Christmas Tree Lane in Peppermint Park

Come see 40 beautiful, custom-decorated trees lining Downtown Crystal Lake’s Peppermint Park. Each tree shares an important message for this holiday. Christmas Tree Lane offers a great way to get into the holiday spirit! This year’s Christmas Tree Lane, brought to you by local churches, charities, service groups, and businesses, will be on display until December 31. Peppermint Park is the perfect place for families to make memories together. The park is beautifully lit and walkable, so everyone can enjoy a festive place for an evening walk.

Downtown Crystal Lake is the place to be this holiday season. Come experience the magic of Downtown Crystal Lake this Christmas!

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org