VAC of McHenry County Offers Certification Class for Mental Health First Aid

The brave veterans who have fought for our country are experiencing rising rates of death by suicide; statistically, veterans are now 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than nonveteran adults. Potential reasons for this increase include isolation and loneliness, high exposure to violence and trauma, easy access to (and familiarity with) guns, and difficulties reentering into civilian life.

The Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County is doing its part to help change this sobering statistic. A 3-day course was held November 15 - 17, to help 14 students get certified to teach mental health first aid.

“It’s like a Red Cross First Aid course, but the students will become certified to teach others how to administer mental health first aid,” explained Mike Iwanicki, Superintendent of the VAC in McHenry County. “It’s our duty to focus on the mental health issues that are plaguing our veterans and do our best to help them. This is a huge crisis in our country.”

After the Covid pandemic, which created further isolation and feelings of depression, many veterans lost their job or couldn’t find one. “Getting certified in Mental Health First Aid is one terrific way people can help,” added Iwanicki. “We have to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health so those who need help can get it.”

The trainees were largely from Veterans Path to Hope, the McHenry County VAC, and the American Legion; once certified, they will be able to teach others how to help someone suffering from a mental health challenge. “The National Council for Mental Wellness in D.C. provided the training,” said Iwanicki. “This valuable class was very hands-on and interactive.”

The students’ common goal is to be able to teach others to recognize when mental health first aid is needed, and to be able to provide it.

To find out more about getting certified and how you can help others in crisis, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: 815-334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022