The Holidays are Hoppin’ at Raue Center!

The holidays sparkle with great entertainment close to home at Raue Center! Join us for The Disturbing Disappearance of St. Nicholas, an original holiday show created and performed by our Raue Center School For The Arts Fall 2023 Devised Theater workshop students. Directed by Nick Hrutkay, the show runs December 1 at 7:00 p.m., December 2 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and December 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with the Elgin Symphony Holiday Spectacular at Raue Center For The Arts! The ESO returns for this annual Yuletide concert on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 p.m., serving up world-class, big-city entertainment without the hassles of traveling to the big city.

Tickets are almost sold out for Swingin’ Little Christmas on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 p.m. Ring in the holidays with this fun, fresh twist on the Christmas specials of the ‘50s and ‘60s when harmonies were tight and swing was the thing. The show stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), along with Kate Flannery (The Office), Tim Davis (Glee’s vocal arranger), and The Tony Guerrero Quintet.

On December 16 and 17 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., Engage Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker. Join Clara at her annual Christmas Eve party at the Stahlbaum house enjoying a night of celebration, dancing, and magic! The Nutcracker is co-produced by Engage Dance Academy and Raue Center For The Arts. Don’t miss our first Sensory-Friendly Performance on December 20 at 6:00 p.m. This special one-hour presentation will feature open seating in a reduced house size, with softer lighting and sound effects, to support a comfortable sensory-friendly experience.

Join us on Friday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m. for A Carpenter’s Christmas. Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her 6-piece band are keeping The Carpenters’ holiday traditions alive with spot-on renditions of their unforgettable Christmas tunes. Based on the music of The Carpenters’ two holiday albums and Christmas variety shows, A Carpenters Christmas features “Merry Christmas Darling” and the jazzy “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”

Ready for a holiday treat? Don’t miss For Kids from 1 to 92 on December 23 at 1:00 p.m.

This holiday extravaganza includes everything from beautifully lush, traditional fare to great pop-rock songs and joyful family favorites. The show features Steve March-Torme’, singer/bassist Michael Bailey from Vic Ferrari, and the amazing band STEEM!

Ring in the new year with two great shows that have become a Raue Center tradition. Get your celebrating in early on December 31 at 2:00 p.m. with Steve Cochran’s New Years Eve Comedy Show, featuring Ted Benker, John DaCosse, and Mike Toomey. More of a night owl? Join us at 7:00 p.m. for American English, as they pay homage to The Beatles / 1963 Royal Command performance.

To purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

