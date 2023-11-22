December at The Dole

With November quickly coming to a close, The Dole is gearing up for holiday festivities!

Wine and Cheese Pairing on December 15:

The Dole will host a Wine and Cheese pairing to introduce their new wine menu in Lou’s Lounge. This event brings together a selection of cheese from “The Cheese People” (Farmers Market+), which will be paired with several wines. It is designed to be informative, interesting, fun, and interactive. There will also be live music featuring The Corner Boys. Tickets are just $20 while they last.

New Years Eve at The Dole on December 31:

The Dole will host the “Party of the Year” - no need to drive into Chicago!

This year’s entertainment is sure to bring the crowd! The GOOROOS “aGOOstic” will kick off the evening in the Ballroom from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., and Modern Day Romeos will take the party from 9:30 into 2024! Both bands will bring high energy, interactive fun to the party! There will also be Jazz down in the “speakeasy” Lou’s Lounge, as well as live music in the Mansion on the 1921 Steinway! Everywhere you turn, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite vibe.

Wild Asparagus Catering will serve delicious, heavy hors d’oeuvres. There will also be a retro candy “bar” provided by The Inside Scoop.

Also included: complimentary valet parking and a Champagne toast in a commemorative glass, balloon drop, and confetti blasters at midnight. Tickets are only $125. Proceeds from the event will be shared with CASA of McHenry County.

Farmers Market+ at The Dole, on December 3, 10 and 17:

From 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., enjoy the indoor Farmers Market+! Pick up all your favorites, shop for gifts, and enjoy live music and brunch while you Shop & Sip on Sundays. Sign up for your chance to win a FREE gift basket! The drawing will be held December 17.

For more information, please contact:

The Dole/Farmers Market+

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815)455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo