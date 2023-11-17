A Way Out Program Supports Those Fighting Substance Use Disorders

Over the past 11 years, New Directions Addiction Recovery Services has proven to be one of the most valuable social services organizations in McHenry County.

The nonprofit’s work supporting individuals early in recovery from substance use disorders (SUD) has been especially impressive. For this reason, in 2020 the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s office entrusted NDARS to manage the A Way Out (AWO) program.

Since then, AWO has assisted over 1,500 people seeking help with their SUD. One great recent example is an individual who contacted AWO seeking treatment but was unsure about initial steps. The individual faced numerous barriers, making it difficult to navigate recovery alone. Through multiple phone calls, AWO’s Peer Recovery Support Specialist Community Navigators (PRSSCNs) provided judgment-free assistance to get the individual placed in a residential program, overcoming each barrier. The individual completed the residential program, still attends meetings, sponsors other individuals in recovery, and touches base with the PRSSCNs monthly. This individual celebrated one year of sobriety in October.

“It can be really difficult at times helping people at the hardest moments in their lives, but it’s cases like these that make it all worth it when you see somebody’s whole life turn around for the better,” said Team Lead Christy Hartmann.

The AWO team works closely with callers to match their needs with programs that will help them achieve their goals. In the last 12 months, the team handled 11,447 calls and served more than 700 new participants.

Early recovery can be challenging, but A Way Out provides a safety net for those who fall while on the road to recovery. The team also hosts family support groups and Narcan training for overdose reversals at The Other Side cafe in downtown Crystal Lake.

“What we’ve built here is a continuum of services meant to support anyone early in recovery, as well as their loved ones,” said NDARS Executive Director Bobby Gattone.

For more information, visit https://ndars.org/ .

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services

14411 Kishwaukee Valley

Woodstock, IL 60098

Phone: 779-220-0336

Email: info@ndars.org

www.ndars.org

New Directions Sponsored Logo